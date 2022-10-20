Derrick Fasig sentenced to 14 years in prison for kidnapping Minneapolis woman

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman from Minneapolis and driving her to Wisconsin will spend 14 years in prison, authorities announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota said 28-year-old Derrick Fasig was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to a count of kidnapping in July.

A criminal complaint states Fasig was armed when he kidnapped a woman against her will from the 4200 block of Webber Parkway in February.

The attorney's office said Fasig drove her to Wisconsin, threatening her with a gun and hammer during the drive. He barricaded her in a bedroom in his father's house, the attorney's office said, but once he realized law enforcement was watching him, he left the house with the woman.

After a "high-speed pursuit," the attorney's office said, Fasig was arrested.