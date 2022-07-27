Watch CBS News
Crime

DOC: Rush City prison inmate, 26, found dead in his cell

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 26, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 26, 2022 01:21

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota prison inmate was found dead last week inside of his cell.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Corrections says 26-year-old Derrick Deangelo Catchings was discovered "unresponsive in his cell at MCF-Rush City" on the evening of July 20.

He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after EMS workers arrived to try to revive him.

His official cause of death is being investigated by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. DOC officials say Catchings "began serving his sentence January 3, 2013."

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 11:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.