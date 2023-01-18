Derek Chauvin's attorneys to ask Minnesota Court of Appeals for new trial

MINNEAPOLIS – Attorneys for the man convicted of murdering George Floyd will be in court Wednesday in the hopes of getting him a new trial.

A jury convicted Derek Chauvin in 2021 for Floyd's murder, which happened during an arrest in May of 2020.

The trial took place in Hennepin County, nine months after Floyd's death. Those are two factors Chauvin's attorneys will argue were unfair and violated the former Minneapolis police officer's right to due process.

Derek Chauvin CBS

"It's a big deal because it is on the whole trial that happened back in 2021," said legal analyst Joe Tamburino. "Think of it this way, if Mr. Chauvin prevails on just say a few of his issues, and the [Minnesota] Court of Appeals issues a ruling where he gets a new trial, that's a big deal."

Right now, Chauvin is serving a 22-year sentence. After a panel of three Minnesota Court of Appeals justices hear the case, they will then have 90 days to issue a ruling.

