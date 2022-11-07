Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputies search for Arden Hills teen in crisis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Nov. 6, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Nov. 6, 2022 00:57

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. – Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a Twin Cities teenager who may be in crisis.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says a boy named Allen called 911 for help Sunday morning. Deputies went to meet him, but he "changed his mind and didn't show up," and then later made "concerning comments" to the deputies.  

allen-missing-arden-hills-teen.jpg
Allen RCSO

The sheriff's office says Allen is believed to be in the Wyncrest Court area of Arden Hills. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 8:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.