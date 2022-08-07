Watch CBS News
Sheriff: Deputies fatally shoot man with knife who was "having mental health challenges" in Otsego

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

OTSEGO, Minn. -- Wright County deputies fatally shot a man in Otsego early Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

The man, whom the sheriff's office did not identify, was "having mental health challenges" and "physically threatened [the deputies] with a knife," the sheriff's office said.

Just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to the 12000 block of 72nd Court Northeast. They spoke with a man who was reportedly dealing with a mental health issue and allegedly threatening to harm his family and himself.

The man agreed to be evaluated at a hospital, but before the ambulance arrived, he "ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife," the sheriff's office said, before fleeing into the neighborhood.

raw-otsego-bca-scene-broll.jpg
CBS

Deputies found the man in a backyard, and two were unsuccessful in subduing him with a stun gun. The sheriff's office said he threatened the deputies with a knife and two of the deputies shot him.

He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died.

The two deputies who fired are on administrative leave. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the killing.

