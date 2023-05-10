Dem lawmakers reach deal to include 2 gun control measures in public safety bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Democrats in the Minnesota legislature have struck a deal to include two key gun control measures in a public safety package.

One would expand background checks for gun sales and transfers. The other would implement a "red flag" law allowing a court to temporarily take away a person's guns if deemed a harm to themselves or others.

The #mnleg public safety conference committee appears to have a deal on "red flag" law language + expanded background checks for gun purchases and transfers.



Committee discussing background check language now: https://t.co/Bt78tZ8N6H



