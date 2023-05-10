Watch CBS News
Politics

Dem lawmakers reach deal to include 2 gun control measures in public safety bill

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Dems reach agreement on 2 key gun control measures
Dems reach agreement on 2 key gun control measures 00:23

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Democrats in the Minnesota legislature have struck a deal to include two key gun control measures in a public safety package.

One would expand background checks for gun sales and transfers. The other would implement a "red flag" law allowing a court to temporarily take away a person's guns if deemed a harm to themselves or others.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more information is available.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 4:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.