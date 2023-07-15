Watch CBS News
Business

Delta workers at MSP Airport rally in favor of unionizing

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Three unions at MSP accuse Delta of union busting
Three unions at MSP accuse Delta of union busting 00:59

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Three unions at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport are accusing Delta Airlines of trying to bust up labor organization at the airport.

They held a rally to call on Delta to allow their workers to unionize and to stop what they allege as union busting. Workers say that the airline actively works to prevent unions from forming in airports. 

Dozens of workers lined up as they listened to speakers saying enough is enough. 

"What we're seeing right now is a nationwide assault on worker rights," said State Senator Omar Fateh.

delta-union.jpg
CBS

Workers hit the picket line after the speakers were done. 

Delta told WCCO that they don't get involved in elections. The airline said in part "the National Mediation Board has consistently confirmed that Delta did not interfere with our employees' right to free choice during union elections." 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 8:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.