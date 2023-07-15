Delta workers at MSP Airport rally in favor of unionizing

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Three unions at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport are accusing Delta Airlines of trying to bust up labor organization at the airport.

They held a rally to call on Delta to allow their workers to unionize and to stop what they allege as union busting. Workers say that the airline actively works to prevent unions from forming in airports.

Dozens of workers lined up as they listened to speakers saying enough is enough.

"What we're seeing right now is a nationwide assault on worker rights," said State Senator Omar Fateh.

CBS

Workers hit the picket line after the speakers were done.

Delta told WCCO that they don't get involved in elections. The airline said in part "the National Mediation Board has consistently confirmed that Delta did not interfere with our employees' right to free choice during union elections."