Delta resumes flights between Twin Cities and Tokyo

MINNEAPOLIS – Delta Airlines has officially relaunched its daily flights between the Twin Cities and Tokyo.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) and Delta held a celebration Monday to mark the first flight in three years between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Tokyo-Haneda Airport.

Daily flights to Japan's capital city had been paused for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and global air travel disruptions. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz hailed the move Monday.

"MSP has a long history of connecting Minnesotans directly with the rest of the world, and I applaud Delta for offering a nonstop flight to Tokyo," Walz said. "We are proud to welcome visitors to Minnesota with one of the best airports in the nation."

MAC says MSP is one of five Delta hubs in the country that now flies in and out of HND. About 17,000 travelers a year flew between the Twin Cities and Tokyo before the pandemic.

Last year, Delta resumed flights between MSP and London, as well as Seoul. MAC says international flights out of MSP are now at 90% of its pre-pandemic rate.