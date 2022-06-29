Citing "operational challenges," Delta offers holiday weekend travelers waivers to rebook

MINNEAPOLIS -- Flight cancellations and delays are putting a real damper on summer getaways.

To provide more flexibility, Delta is offering a travel waiver for anyone flying over the holiday weekend, citing "operational challenges."

"Delta is expected to carry customer volumes from Friday, July 1, through Monday, July 4, not seen since before the pandemic as people yearn to connect with the world," the company announced Tuesday.

Delta says you can rebook before or after the holiday weekend with no change fees.

You do need to rebook your ticket by July 8.

Local travel expert Kyle Potter says the announcement comes as sources from within Delta tell him that hundreds of flights scheduled for this holiday weekend and next are still without assigned pilots.

Just further evidence of how bad things are going to get for Delta…



An employee tells me Delta’s internal schedules show hundreds of flights this weekend & next on the 737 and A320 fleets - the backbone of their domestic fleet - that still don’t have pilots assigned. — Kyle Potter (@kpottermn) June 28, 2022