Delta flight declares emergency, safely lands at MSP

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Air officials say everyone is safe after a plane flying from Orlando declared an emergency while heading to MSP Airport Saturday evening.

Delta Air Lines tells WCCO they declared an emergency on Delta flight 1103 "out of an abundance of caution" after the crew discovered a potential mechanical issue.

The flight of over 200 landed safely, arriving at the airport shortly before 9:30 p.m.

First published on January 14, 2023 / 10:12 PM

