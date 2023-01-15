Delta flight declares emergency, safely lands at MSP
MINNEAPOLIS -- Air officials say everyone is safe after a plane flying from Orlando declared an emergency while heading to MSP Airport Saturday evening.
Delta Air Lines tells WCCO they declared an emergency on Delta flight 1103 "out of an abundance of caution" after the crew discovered a potential mechanical issue.
The flight of over 200 landed safely, arriving at the airport shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.