Delano high school senior killed in Wright County motorcycle crash

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities say a 17-year-old from central Minnesota died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a crash involving a motorcycle shortly after 2 p.m. at County Road 30 Southeast and County Road 13 Southeast in Franklin Township.

Upon arrival, deputies found a motorcycle in the roadway and a vehicle with damage to the front and driver's side.

According to evidence and witnesses, a 40-year-old woman had been driving a Honda Pilot north on County Road 13 Southeast when she stopped at a stop sign. She then pulled out to turn westbound on County Road 30 Southeast. That's when her vehicle collided with an eastbound motorcycle driven by a 17-year-old boy.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts on the boy, but he died at the scene. The woman did not suffer any injuries.

On Monday, Delano Public Schools said in a district-wide email that Delano High School senior Kurtis Wasik died in the crash. The sheriff's office also identified the victim as Wasik.

A GoFundMe for Wasik has already raised over $24,000 to help support his family.

The crash remains under investigation.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 74 motorcyclists have died in crashes in Minnesota so far this year.