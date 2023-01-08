Deer caught on camera crashing through butcher shop's storefront
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Oh deer! A butcher shop had to close early Saturday after a deer came crashing through its entrance.
She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead posted a video of the incident on its Facebook, writing "I am not really sure who was more scared at the time me or the deer, but it was a pretty terrifying experience overall."
The deer left behind a few broken plants and a hole in the wall before retreating back out the broken door.
She Said Butcher Shop says it hopes to be back open by Monday but will post updates as they come.
