Deer caught on camera crashing through butcher shop's storefront

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Oh deer! A butcher shop had to close early Saturday after a deer came crashing through its entrance.

She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead posted a video of the incident on its Facebook, writing "I am not really sure who was more scared at the time me or the deer, but it was a pretty terrifying experience overall."

Posted by She Said Butcher Shop on Saturday, January 7, 2023

The deer left behind a few broken plants and a hole in the wall before retreating back out the broken door.

She Said Butcher Shop says it hopes to be back open by Monday but will post updates as they come.