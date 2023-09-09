DEED: "Data security incident" may have compromised personal information of job seekers

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says a recent "data security incident" compromised personal information of people who were searching for jobs.

According to an email sent out to recent job seekers of the MinnesotaWorks.net website, DEED received reports of a person who claimed to be a representative of an approved employer on the site. However, when DEED contacted the employer, they learned the person was not an employee.

The unauthorized representative viewed resumes on the website, which contained email addresses, physical addresses, and phone numbers. DEED says it's since revoked the person's access, and notified job seekers of the breach.

"DEED has actively undertaken a plan to improve the infrastructure of the MinnesotaWorks.net website and to make security technology upgrades as necessary," DEED said in a statement.

DEED says it is not aware of any misuse of the information. Those impacted are encourage to view their credit reports.

For more information, you can email CareerForce@state.mn.us.