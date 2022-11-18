DEED announces plan for new federally funded grant program to help incarcerated individuals

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Today, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced they've received up to $10-million dollars in federal funding that'll go towards creating grants to help incarcerated individuals prepare for life after release.

The grants will fund career services to pre- and post- release individuals looking to gain career pathways training, employment skills development, and employment attainment and sustainability services.

These new grants will be available to individuals currently residing in federal correctional facilities in Duluth, Sandstone, Rochester, and Waseca, but programmers hope to expand access to career development grants across the Greater Minnesota area.

DEED plans to begin providing career services starting in the spring of 2023.