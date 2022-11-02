Third party candidate death adds new layer in close Minnesota congressional race

Third party candidate for 2nd congressional district could still impact race, even after her death

Northfield, Minn. -- The death of a third-party candidate in Minnesota's Second Congressional District adds a new layer in the hotly contested rematch between DFL incumbent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner.

Legal Marijuana Now candidate Paula Overby died in early October and remains on the ballot this fall so voters can technically still choose her at the polls. Right Now USA, a Super PAC that has supported Republican candidates, is encouraging voters to do just that: asking voters in paid advertisements to "honor her contributions to the grassroots cannabis movement."

The ad says, "Vote Paula Overby in loving memory." The DFL paying for sponsored posts on Facebook warning that a vote for Overby "could tip the scale towards extremist Tyler Kistner," and jeopardize abortion rights.

Craig triumphed in 2020 with fewer than 10,000 votes and this election could be decided on razor-thin margins as well. Two years ago, the Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Charles Weeks also passed away suddenly weeks before the election, which led to a court battle. He still received roughly 25,000 votes.

"Third-party candidates can make an enormous difference," said Christopher Chapp, assistant political science professor at St. Olaf College. "Oftentimes they have the role of 'spoiler' in these contests."

The race between Craig and Kistner is among the closest congressional contests in the country. Nonpartisan Cook Political Report, which analyzes races across the country, identifies it as one of just 30 "toss-ups" in the country.

It's shaping up to be one of the most expensive match-ups, too, with millions spent by both candidates and outside groups.

"I think it absolutely could decide the second district race," Chapp said. "I think the assumption is usually that Overby voters would otherwise prefer Angie Craig so it certainly could cost Angie Craig the race.

There's been minimal polling on this race, but two surveys show Craig leading by just one point—a statistical dead heat.

Legal Marijuana Now has candidates running for other offices, including governor and state auditor. It has major party status in Minnesota.