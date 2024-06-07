Motorcyclist dies in Robbinsdale following police chase

Motorcyclist dies in Robbinsdale during police pursuit

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — A motorcyclist is dead following a brief police pursuit early Friday morning west of Minneapolis.

Crystal police say officers spotted the man speeding on 42nd and Winnetka avenues at about 12:26 a.m. on the Crystal-New Hope border.

Officers gave chase but lost sight of the motorcycle about two minutes later and called off the pursuit.

About two minutes later, police were notified of a motorcycle crash at 42nd West Broadway avenues in neighboring Robbinsdale. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.