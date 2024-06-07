Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Motorcyclist dies in Robbinsdale following police chase

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist dies in Robbinsdale during police pursuit
Motorcyclist dies in Robbinsdale during police pursuit 00:38

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — A motorcyclist is dead following a brief police pursuit early Friday morning west of Minneapolis.

Crystal police say officers spotted the man speeding on 42nd and Winnetka avenues at about 12:26 a.m. on the Crystal-New Hope border.

5a-vo-motorcycle-crash-wcco5jgh.jpg
WCCO

Officers gave chase but lost sight of the motorcycle about two minutes later and called off the pursuit.

About two minutes later, police were notified of a motorcycle crash at 42nd West Broadway avenues in neighboring Robbinsdale. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 7:39 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.