Greater Minnesota News

2 killed in head-on crash near Willmar, state patrol says

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

PENNOCK, Minn. — Two people are dead after a head-on crash Tuesday evening in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 7 p.m. on Highway 12 in Pennock, a few miles northwest of Willmar.

An eastbound Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 45-year-old Waseca man, collided with a westbound Ford Explorer, driven by a 69-year-old Benson woman.

The driver of the Explorer was killed, along with her passenger, an 83-year-old man who was also from Benson.

The driver of the Wrangler survived, suffering injuries not considered life-threatening.

The state patrol is still investigating and says all parties involved were wearing seat belts. Alcohol also wasn't a factor in the crash.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 8:57 AM CDT

