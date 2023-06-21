Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 hurt in western Minnesota grain bin accident

By WCCO Staff

PORTER, Minn. – A man is dead and two others are recovering after a grain bin rescue Tuesday in western Minnesota. 

The Yellow Medicine Sheriff's Office says it was first reported at about 9:30 a.m. at a grain bin northeast of Porter. A dispatcher received a call about two men being stuck in a bin. 

When first responders arrived, one man had already freed himself. The other man was still trapped. First responders got him out, but couldn't save his life.

A rescue personal member also had to be transported to a local hospital with heat-related injuries.

June 20, 2023

