Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Deadly crash shuts down Highway 55 near Hastings

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 1, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 1, 2023 01:14

HASTINGS, Minn. -- A deadly crash shut down Highway 55 in Dakota County temporarily Friday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a crash that happened near Horner Avenue, west of Hastings.

As of 7:30 p.m., Highway 55 is closed between Mississippi Trail and Jacob Avenue for the next four hours.

Authorities will release more information regarding the crash later.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 8:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.