Deadly crash shuts down Highway 55 near Hastings
HASTINGS, Minn. -- A deadly crash shut down Highway 55 in Dakota County temporarily Friday evening.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a crash that happened near Horner Avenue, west of Hastings.
As of 7:30 p.m., Highway 55 is closed between Mississippi Trail and Jacob Avenue for the next four hours.
Authorities will release more information regarding the crash later.
