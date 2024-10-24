Minnesota man who boasted of speed on Snapchat sentenced to 9-plus years for deadly crash

CLEAR LAKE, Minn. — A 24-year-old central Minnesota man was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison in connection to a high-speed crash last year that left one person dead and two others injured.

The Sherburne County Attorney's Office says Hunter Buckentine, of Avon, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for the deadly crash in Clear Lake in August 2023.

Just before the crash on Highway 10, Buckentine's passenger confirmed with investigators he had posted a photo of his odometer to Snapchat showing a speed of 150 mph, with text that read "a new record."

County Attorney Kathleen Heaney said a crash reconstruction "estimated that Buckentine's vehicle was traveling 133 mph" at the time of the fatal rear-end crash.

"This level of recklessness on our roads led to senseless injuries and loss of life," Heaney said. "The only measure of justice that the system can give to the families and friends impacted is that of holding the defendant accountable for his deeds."

Buckentine was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison.