Deadlines loom to ship holiday gifts by Dec. 25

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you're procrastinating your holiday shopping, here's some motivation: the deadlines to get your gifts delivered at the lowest costs are coming up quick.

These deadlines are especially important if you want to ship at the cheapest cost.

USPS DEADLINES:

Military bases - Dec. 9

Retail ground & First Class - Dec. 17

Priority - Dec. 19

Priority Express (with premium prices) - Dec. 23

FEDEX DEADLINE:

Ground & Freight Priority – Dec. 14

Express Saver – Dec. 20

UPS DEADLINE:

3 Day Select - Dec. 20

2nd Day Air - Dec. 21

Next Day Air - Dec. 22

"We do recommend shipping as early as possible," said Susan Wright, the USPS spokesperson. "For Christmas 2021, the postal service processed and delivered over 13.2 billion mail pieces, that includes letter mail and packages."

USPS peak season is from Thanksgiving to the New Year, and they've hired seasonal workers to meet that demand. USPS also expanded their delivery hours, so you may be receiving a package when you least expect it.

"There's a possibility carriers could be out delivering packages early in the morning, later in the evening and we have expanded Sunday package delivery," said Wright.

If you procrastinate, there are options to save your slip up, but if you ship early, you lift some of the burden off the postal workers.

The postal service will close for the day on Monday, Dec. 26.