Deadline for homeowner assistance program HomeHelpMN set for early July

By Chris Veninga, WCCO Intern

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The mortgage assistance deadline is quickly approaching, with HomeHelpMN ending the application period on July 7.

HomeHelpMN is providing up to $50,000 for eligible homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, taxes, lot rent, homeowners associations' fees or other housing-related expenses.

Over 12,000 applicants have applied for the relief and 90% of funds have been committed. Applications must be sent in by 5 p.m. on July 7.

Currently, HomeHelpMN is operating with a waitlist and applicants will be reviewed based on the availability of funds, date and time of submission, and the applicant's risk of housing displacement.

If interested, apply at homehelpmn.org. Questions should be directed to 1-800-388-3226 and live chat is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.