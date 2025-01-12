3 dead, 1 injured in crash on snowy Crow Wing County road

GARRISON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two women and a man are dead after a crash in Crow Wing County Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 12:41 p.m. in the area of Highway 169 and Channel Drive in Garrison Township.

A 59-year-old man driving a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on the highway when the truck crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with a Dodge Durango.

Road conditions were allegedly snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Two people were in each vehicle.

The agency says the driver and passenger of the Ford, identified as Lee William Page and 59-year-old Lisa Marie Brunes, died in the crash. Both were from Coon Rapids.

The passenger of the Dodge, identified by authorities as 51-year-old Kari Sue Hohansee of Remer, also died.

The driver of the Dodge, a 53-year-old Remer man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.