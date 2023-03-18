Dawn Plitzuweit named new Gophers women's basketball head coach

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Gophers have hired Dawn Plitzuweit as the university's new women's basketball head coach, replacing Lindsay Whalen.

Plitzuweit comes to the university after a one-year stint at West Virginia, where she led the team to 19 wins and an NCAA tournament appearance, though the team lost to Arizona on Friday.

𝑰𝑻'𝑺 ✨ 𝑶𝑭𝑭𝑰𝑪𝑰𝑨𝑳 ✨@CoachDawnP is the next head basketball coach at the University of Minnesota!



🗞️: https://t.co/HmaUDCMr2z pic.twitter.com/kh5dyVfa5v — Minnesota Women's Basketball (@GopherWBB) March 18, 2023

University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle described Plitzuweit as a "process-driven coach" who has "coached winning teams at every step of her career."

Now official: Gophers name Dawn Plitzuweit the new women’s basketball head coach.



Plitzuweit comes from West Virginia where she coached just one year. Prior, she led South Dakota for six seasons, including a trip to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2022. — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) March 18, 2023

Before West Virginia, Plitzuweit spent six seasons at South Dakota, where she notched a 158-36 record and was named Summit League Coach of the Year three times. She led the Coyotes to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in 2022.

In her 16 years of coaching experience, her teams have reached the postseason 15 times, and she has a career coaching record of 356-141 (.721).

"This is a homecoming of sorts, and Minnesota is a program that I am very familiar with from my previous time in the surrounding area and in the Big Ten," Plitzuweit said in a release. "I am looking forward to getting back to the area and to meet the team, alumni and fans. I am also looking forward to reconnecting with local high school and club coaches. I can't wait to get to work."

The Wisconsin native has experience recruiting in Minnesota from her previous roles.

The university and Plitzuweit have agreed to a 6-year term, pending Board of Regents approval and a complete background check.

The announcement comes just weeks after Hall of Fame athlete Whalen announced she would be stepping down, ending a 5-year run as head coach at her alma mater.