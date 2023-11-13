David Letterman throwing sweepstakes to win the old "Late Show with David Letterman" marquee

Your chance to win "Late Show with David Letterman" marquee Your chance to win "Late Show with David Letterman" marquee 00:30

NEW YORK -- David Letterman is giving away the old "Late Show with David Letterman" marquee.

A donation of $10 or more will enter you into the sweepstakes, with proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity.

The winner will also receive a free trip to New York City for a meeting with Letterman and his band leader, Paul Shaffer.

CLICK HERE to enter the contest.