David Letterman throwing sweepstakes to win the old "Late Show with David Letterman" marquee

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- David Letterman is giving away the old "Late Show with David Letterman" marquee. 

A donation of $10 or more will enter you into the sweepstakes, with proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity. 

The winner will also receive a free trip to New York City for a meeting with Letterman and his band leader, Paul Shaffer. 

CLICK HERE to enter the contest. 

First published on November 13, 2023 / 11:49 AM CST

