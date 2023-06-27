David Johnson, 48, dies from injuries after being struck by minivan in Blaine

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A 48-year-old Brooklyn Park man was killed earlier this month after being struck by a minivan in Blaine.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says David Wallace Johnson was a pedestrian who was injured on the evening of June 6.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the minivan was driving westbound on 109th Avenue when it hit Johnson at the intersection with Highway 65.

The driver of the minivan, a 61-year-old man from Blaine, was not hurt. The state patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Johnson died from his injuries on June 10.