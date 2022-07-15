Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

David Fong's Chinese restaurant to close after more than 60 years

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON -- One of the longest-running, family-owned restaurants in the Twin Cities is closing.

David Fong's at 94th and Lyndale in Bloomington is closing at the end of next month because the second-generation owner, Edward Fong and his wife, are retiring.

His siblings will continue to operate Fong's Restaurant, Bar, and Event Center in Prior Lake, and D.Fong's Chinese Cuisine in Savage.

David Fong Sr. and his wife founded their Bloomington business in 1958 with a carryout spot.

They opened their full service restaurant in 1966.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 5:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.