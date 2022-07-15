David Fong's Chinese restaurant to close after more than 60 years

BLOOMINGTON -- One of the longest-running, family-owned restaurants in the Twin Cities is closing.

David Fong's at 94th and Lyndale in Bloomington is closing at the end of next month because the second-generation owner, Edward Fong and his wife, are retiring.

His siblings will continue to operate Fong's Restaurant, Bar, and Event Center in Prior Lake, and D.Fong's Chinese Cuisine in Savage.

David Fong Sr. and his wife founded their Bloomington business in 1958 with a carryout spot.

They opened their full service restaurant in 1966.