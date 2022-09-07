Watch CBS News
Dave Matthews Band coming to Target Center in November

Dave Matthews on the joy and freedom of music
Dave Matthews on the joy and freedom of playing music 03:52

Video is from a CBS News report in 2019

MINNEAPOLIS -- Attention jam band enthusiasts: the Dave Matthews Band's tour is coming to Minneapolis this fall.

The Dave Matthews Band will headline Target Center on Nov. 13. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 23.

As part of the band's fall tour, the band says it will fund the planting of 1 million trees. The band has already funded the planting of 2 million trees.

Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

