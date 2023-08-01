Former Saints player Darryl Strawberry, Bill Murray to be honored at CHS Field Aug. 12

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul Saints will retire Darryl Strawberry's number, and Bill Murray and others will be honored in a ceremony at CHS Field on Aug. 12.

Strawberry came to the Saints in 1996 and quickly became a lynchpin for the franchise, boasting a .435 batting average, with 18 homers and 39 RBI in only 29 games before signing with the New York Yankees and winning a World Series.

BALTIMORE, : New York Yankees Darryl Strawberry is congratulated by third base coach Wille Randolph(L) after Strawberry hit a homerun in the eighth inning of game four of the American League Championship Series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards 12 October. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

His iconic number 17 is the fourth Saints' number to be retired, alongside other baseball greats like Wayne "Twig" Terwilliger (#5), Kevin Millar (#15), and George Tsamis (#22).

While Strawberry was attracting attention on the field, there are a few men behind the curtain who also help to bolster the beloved Saints franchise as we know it.

In 1993, Mike Veeck, Marv Goldklang, Bill Murray, and Van Schley held out faith that the franchise would be successful despite the media saying it wouldn't survive through the summer.

For more than 30 years, these men have led the organization that's now become known for its focus on the fan experience, unique promotions, and community involvement. Some of the franchise's most memorable moments came from the brains of these men, including iconic staples such as Sister Roz, the ballpig, and haircuts at the ballpark.

Under their leadership, the organization also jumpstarted many careers -- like that of J.D. Drew, Rey Ordonez, Kevin Millar, and the first female pitcher in professional baseball, Ila Borders -- along with extending the careers of Leon "Bull" Durham, Darryl Strawberry, and so many others.

In 2015, they opened the award-winning CHS Field, which has gone on to set all kinds of attendance records.

For 30 years, the Saints have persisted despite doubts, and were officially welcomed by Major League Baseball as the Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate in 2021.

The Saints take on the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) on Aug. 12 at 7:07 p.m. The first 1,500 people in attendance will receive a one-of-a-kind Darryl Strawberry pennant print.