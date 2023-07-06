Dakota County farmers keep faith as drought conditions worsen across state

HAMPTON, Minn. -- Farmers in Dakota County continue to struggle with mother nature as new data shows more than half of Minnesota is under a moderate drought, but they're keeping faith.

"If you're lucky enough to get in on a shower, it helps like heck," said Jerry Werner, a farmer in Hampton.

Werner says the corn may look good, but it's nothing more than a stalk.

"You still need a lot of moisture for when it starts pollinating to see what the crop amounts to. Whether it's going to be a big ear or a small ear, big kernels, little kernels," Werner said.

Werner also produces soybeans.

"Soybeans need as much water, but soybeans are made end of July and August, so we need rain later for them than corn," Werner said.

A map released by the National Drought Mitigation Center shows just how much of the state needs rain.

June was the third warmest and second driest on record. State climatologists warn this might only be the start.

"It could last just a month or two, a couple months, or a couple years. That's what happened in the 1980s. The '87 to '89 drought," said Peter Boulay with the Department of Natural Resources.

Werner made it through then and he's confident he'll make it through now. The Werner family has had their farm in Hampton for nearly 150 years.

"What keeps me having faith is I'm old," Werner said. "I'm worn out but still working and a shot of brandy and good stuff keeps me going."