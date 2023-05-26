Watch CBS News
Consumer

Dairy Queen is discontinuing cherry-dipped cone, company confirms

By A.J. Hilton

/ CBS Minnesota

Dairy Queen discontinues popular cherry-dipped cone
Dairy Queen discontinues popular cherry-dipped cone 00:35

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dairy Queen has confirmed it is discontinuing its cherry-dipped cone after rumors swirled online.

News of the flavor's elimination has hit fans hard, and many took to social media to lament the loss of the dipped delicacy.

This isn't the first time the cherry-dipped cone has been taken off the menu; it's actually been on and off the menu over the past few years.

In May 2022, fans were thrilled to hear the cherry dip was coming back for a limited time after an undisclosed hiatus.

So, cross your cherry stems that this is just another break before the popular flavor is once again back on the menu.

A.J. Hilton
web-aj-hilton.jpg

A.J. Hilton is a morning news anchor at WCCO. Being back in Minnesota -- at a station A.J. grew up watching -- is an honor and privilege he doesn't take for granted. He loves helping people get their day started with the information they need, a little positivity and some lighthearted fun.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 6:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.