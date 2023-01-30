Dad turns bedtime stories for his daughters into 3-part children's book series

ANDOVER, Minn. -- An Andover father turned a beloved tradition with his daughters into something he could share with everyone else.

"Chronicles of Unicorn Kingdom" started as a bedtime story, and is now a three-part chapter book series for kids, with the third book coming out on Feb. 22.

Kyle Rawleigh came up with the story for his daughters and starring his daughters -- Liv, who is 9 years old, 7-year-old Ava and 6-year-old Claire.

"I think it's special," Liv said.

Three years ago, when the world shut down during the pandemic, Rawleigh had a lot more freedom from his full time job in logistics to tap into his creative side.

"I've always enjoyed writing, so I just decided to write it down and give it to [my daughters] as a gift," said Rawleigh.

That gift has now expanded into two more books in a series, for a total of three. And a fourth book already in the works.

These books can be enjoyed by all ages, but are more suited for 8- to 12-year-olds to read on their own.

It's helped all three girls be more engaged in reading, and even the editing process.

"If there's a word in there [Liv] doesn't know, she highlights it and we actually switch it, so Liv's helped me out a lot," said Rawleigh.

While these books are fictional, the lessons are real.

"In this book some crazy stuff happens, and we always find a way to fix it," said Liv. "If I keep trying, I can do anything really."

Now these stories this family sharing beyond the walls of their home.

"I still kind of can't believe that I'm writing books," said Rawleigh.

To purchase the books, click here, and to follow along with Rawleigh's writing, click here.