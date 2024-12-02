Some Cyber Monday deals may be too good to be true, BBB warns

Watch out for fake websites and phishing traps this Cyber Monday

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — This Cyber Monday, you can get Beats headphones from Target for more than half off their original $350 price tag.

This cordless vacuum at Walmart is $250 cheaper, and if you have the space for it, this 85-inch Samsung flatscreen went from $4,000 to $1,750.

While these deals are from legitimate websites, it's online buyer beware, said Bao Vang, vice president of communications for the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota.

"You're not going to get Nike shoes for $10. It's just not available," Vang said. "Online shopping continues to be among the top three riskiest scams out there."

She says to be on the lookout for phony websites.

"They might be even posing as a legitimate retailer. The brand might look very similar, but something's off," she said.



Spelling errors and lack of contact info are two big red flags. Vang offered some more tips:

Check for secure websites that have "https" at the beginning of the URL.

Shop with a credit card, which offers more protection, and more of a likelihood you'll get your money back if there's fraud.

Be on alert for phishing scams: Unsolicited texts, calls and emails asking for your personal information.

"Compare prices. Remember that the best deal may not always be a real deal," she said.

If you see an ad for a deal that seems too good to be true, experts say you should see if you can find that deal on the actual website.

You can report fraud to the BBB here.