"Cut the crap": Rep. Angie Craig urges FAA investigation into Burnsville poop incident

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Rep. Angie Craig is pushing the Federal Aviation Administration for answers after reports of poop fell in Burnsville last week.

One Burnsville resident saw mysterious smelly excrements plummeting from the sky and onto their car. That incident happened on May 12.

"The odor was so strong that the woman who was handing me my coffee noted how much it smelled," said Burnsville resident, Carisa Browne. "I mean, my cat had something similar to it this morning, so I've had a lot today with the poop."

Craig, who represents the Second Congressional district, penned a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday urging an investigation.

"Cut the crap," she writes. "My constituents need to know that their environment is safe."

In the letter, Craig notes she believes the flying fecal matter is not a one off, but rather part of a larger issue. She adds that there have been "many instances" of human waste leaking from airplanes.

Craig asks if a report had been filed with the FAA regarding the May 12 incident. She wants to know what measures are in place to prevent leakage of fecal matter during a flight and how the FAA can decrease the likelihood of fecal-matter leaks.

Craig also asks who's responsible for the "damage and cleanup" of septic tank leaks.

"My constituents have the right to live their lives without the threat of sewage getting in their coffee," Craig writes.

Browne thinks a United Airlines flight may have been the perpetrator. WCCO reached out to United and got this response from their media relations department: "No reports on this from our end."

WCCO reached out to the FAA for comment.