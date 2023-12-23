Customers are frowning at SmileDirectClub's decision to shutdown

MINNEAPOLIS — Smile Direct Club, the popular teeth alignment website - has shut down it's global operations after filing for bankruptcy. The company appears to be leaving its more than 2 million customers without the perfect smile they were promised.

"I just don't really feel like it's fair considering I'm not going to be able to finish my treatment," said Ashli Evans, a Smile Direct Club patient.

She wasn't happy with her smile, so she decided to give the at-home, teeth alignment service "SmileDirectClub" a try, and She was happy with her treatment until it stopped abruptly last week.

The company, which had filed for bankruptcy in September, announced it was ceasing operations immediately.

"I was waiting on a new set of aligners to come in the mail," says Ashli. "So I tried to get online when I saw the news and everything has just disappeared, the app doesn't work anymore. There's no one to talk to. There is no customer service. There's, there's nothing there."

Ashli says she's had no trouble finding the bill for her treatment plan.

"Yes, I still have to pay. so I'm under a finance payment and for another year," she says. "Now I'm going have to go to an orthodontist anyway. So it's kind of pointless to kind of go that route to kind of try to save some money since my treatment was so small."

We reached out to the company to figure out what customers like Ashli should do, but never heard back.

"There can definitely be some outcomes that are less than desirable."

Dr. Jennifer Herbert says the sudden closure is just one of the concerns she has about the D-I-Y dental business model.



"You can definitely have some lasting effects like gum recession or tooth loss, even if not done properly," says Dr. Jennifer Herbert.

She's trying to reach former SmileDirect customers, but not to get more business.

"I am here, I would provide a free consultation to anyone who has any questions whatsoever, because our duty is to help people. And I just want to make sure that people get the help they need," says Dr. Herbert.

SmileDirectClub customers may still be eligible for a refund. However, that will be up to the bankruptcy process to decide. That decision could take months or even years.