Custom saunas stolen from Shakopee business’ parking lot

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – A family-owned business is asking the public to be on the lookout after someone stole two custom saunas from their parking lot this week.

Surveillance photos from a nearby business show a silver truck hauling one of the sauna's out overnight Monday. The owners of Voyageur Custom Saunas say the driver came back a few hours later to take the other one.

Voyageur Custom Saunas have helped people heat their lifestyle since 2017. The sauna business has boomed during the pandemic as more people sought outdoor activities.

"They can take it with them fishing, they can take it with them on the ice," said partner Bart Martinez. "It's really turned into a lifestyle for a lot of people."

The lifestyle is on back burner for the owners of two saunas that were ready for pick up, but stolen overnight Monday. They were locked up outside in the parking lot of the showcase room in Shakopee. Owners discovered them gone at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Custom saunas can cost more than $40,000 depending on the design, Martinez says. The ones stolen were bright red and Charcoal Grey, about 14 feet long and 9 feet high.

"It's really a shame because it's really the last thing we thought we'd be dealing with starting a new year," Martinez said.

Since the thefts, they've increased security and plan to use trackers inside the saunas. They are also offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the saunas.

"We'd really just like the units back. I mean, these were custom designed for someone that spent a lot of time and money and energy, and to building something of their dreams," he said.

Until then, they plan to rebuild the saunas for the customers.

"Thankfully our customers are understanding that it'll take a little bit of time, but ultimately we'll make it right, make sure they're happy," he said.

If anyone has information about the stolen saunas, contact the Shakopee Police Department.