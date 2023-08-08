Watch CBS News
Motley man killed in motorcycle crash in Scandia Township

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. – A 61-year-old Motley man is deadly after a motorcycle crash Sunday morning in north-central Minnesota.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened at about 11:10 a.m. in Scandia Township, which is just south of Motley.

The driver, Curtis Sievert, was ejected from his bike while taking a curve on 320th Street. He died at the scene.

The sheriff's office says Sievert wasn't wearing a helmet. The crash is still under investigation.

