Watch CBS News
Crime

Northern Minnesota man cost former employer $45K in cryptojacking scheme, charges say

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Fatal St. Paul stabbing under investigation, and more headlines
Fatal St. Paul stabbing under investigation, and more headlines 04:25

MINNEAPOLIS — A northern Minnesota man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his former employer through an illegal cryptojacking scheme.

The 44-year-old man from Orr, Minnesota, is charged with one count of computer fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Cryptojacking is a type of cybercrime where an unauthorized party mines cryptocurrency using the victim's computing power, which can cause reduced system performance, increased energy consumption and higher operating costs.

Court documents say the man resigned from his job at Digital River, a Minnesota-based e-commerce and payment processing company, in February 2020. Between December 2020 and May 2021, he allegedly used accounts belonging to his former employer to mine Ethereum cryptocurrency.

Charges say the unauthorized access cost the company more than $45,000.

The man also allegedly directed the Ethereum into a digital wallet and transferred it to two Coinbase accounts under his name. He then liquidated the cryptocurrency — more than $7,000 worth — and put it in his bank account. 

The suspect made his first court appearance on Friday.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.