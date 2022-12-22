Watch CBS News
Crumbl Cookies in Twin Cities fined for violating child labor laws

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular cookie chain is in trouble after 11 of its bakeries were found to be in violation of child labor laws--including one in the Twin Cities.

Crumbl Cookies is facing over $57,000 in penalties, the U.S. Department of Labor says, after it allegedly allowed young employees to work more than the law permits and violated hazardous job rules.

A Crumbl Cookies store in the Twin Cities is one of those accused of violating child labor laws, and was fined nearly $1,500.

The U.S. Department of Labor says a total of 46 workers--many of them 14 and 15 years old--were affected by the violations, two of those employed at one of the Minnesota stores.

WCCO has reached out to the owner of the Crumbl Cookies accused of violating child labor laws for comment.

December 22, 2022

