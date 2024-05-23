BCA identifies Crookston police officer, alleged hatchet-wielding man he fatally shot

CROOKSTON, Minn. — Authorities have identified a man they say approached an officer with a hatchet in northern Minnesota earlier this month, as well as the officer who shot and killed him.

Officer Nick Fladland of the Crookston Police Department fatally shot 35-year-old Andrew Scott Dale, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Another officer, Alex Rudnik, used his Taser and Polk County deputy Matt Benge fired foam "less lethal" rounds, the BCA said.

According to the BCA, Fladland, Rudnik and Benge responded to reports of a man with a hatchet in Crookston around 1 a.m. on May 16. Authorities allege Dale approached the trio with the hatchet. After Rudnik and Benge used their weapons to no effect, Fladland shot Dale multiple times, the BCA said.

Dale was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Fladland, who has five years of law enforcement experience, is on leave, according to the BCA, which is investigating the shooting.

Body cameras captured parts of the encounter, the BCA said.

Note: The video above originally aired May 16, 2024.

Mental Health Resources

If you or someone you know is in crisis, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.