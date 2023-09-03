Watch CBS News
Crews search for girl, 11, who went missing in Lake Nokomis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Emergency crews are searching for a young girl who went missing while swimming in Lake Nokomis Saturday evening.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it received a report that an 11-year-old girl went underwater while swimming on the east side of Lake Nokomis around 7:22 p.m.

The HCSO Water Patrol is searching for the child using its dive team and sonar gear.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

