Smoke dissipates at air traffic control tower at MSP Airport, operations will continue

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials said smoke has dissipated at an air traffic control tower at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and operations will continue.

As of 6:15 a.m., an airport spokesperson said there may be "some residual impact to flight operations."

Earlier, the spokesperson said fire crews from MSP and other agencies were "investigating smoke" at the tower.

The Federal Aviation Administration gave WCCO the following statement: "Normal operations have resumed at the air traffic controller tower for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The tower was briefly evacuated due to smoke. The Minneapolis Terminal Radar Approach Control assumed control of the airspace during that time."

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO News for more information.