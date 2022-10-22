Watch CBS News
Crews extinguish cars on fire in south Minneapolis parking ramp

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire officials say two cars caught on fire early Saturday morning in a south Minneapolis parking ramp.

In a tweet, MFD said crews responded to the fire on the second level of a parking ramp around 3:15 a.m. on the 2900 block of Chicago Avenue.

MFD says it was able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

