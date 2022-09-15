Watch CBS News
Crews complete dome demolition at Minneapolis Upper Harbor Terminal Site

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Impressive drone footage has been released showing crews tearing down the three domes at Minneapolis's Upper Harbor Terminal Site.

The tear-down started earlier this month at the closed shipping terminal, and the third and final dome came down Tuesday.

Construction of a brand-new park should start here next year. The 20-acre riverfront park -- with trails, paths, a plaza, and more -- is expected to open by 2024 or 2025.

September 14, 2022

