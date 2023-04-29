Watch CBS News
Crews battle large tanker fire in St. Louis County, temporarily closes 2 highways

By WCCO Staff

NEW INDEPENDENCE, Minn. -- Firefighters worked to extinguish a large tanker fire northwest of Duluth for much of Saturday afternoon.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area of U.S. Highway 53 and Minnesota Highway 33 in St. Louis County while crews fought the fire.

The highways reopened to regular traffic around 4 p.m. but some emergency crews remain on the scene, according to the Grand Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

It is unclear what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO News for more information.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 4:40 PM

