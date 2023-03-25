Watch CBS News
Crews battle grain elevator fire in Hoffman

HOFFMAN, Minn. -- Crews in western Minnesota battled a grain elevator fire on Friday evening.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 911 calls about an explosion and fire at the grain elevator Friday evening and asked the public to stay away from the scene. Multiple fire departments, including units from Hoffman, Barrett, Elbow Lake, and Alexandria responded to the scene.

hoffman-grain-elevator-fire.jpg
City of Hoffman

The fire was contained around 10:20 p.m., and crews worked to clean up the area.

No injuries were reported, and authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

