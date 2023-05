WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 9, 2023

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Crews battled a house fire Tuesday evening in the north metro.

Fire broke out at a Brooklyn Park home on the 3100 block of 75th Avenue North, causing extensive damage.

WCCO News has reached out to the city's fire department for more information.