Crews battle 30-car fire overnight in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Firefighters in St. Paul spent the early morning hours extinguishing 30 vehicles that caught fire Saturday.

St. Paul Fire Department

Crews responded to the fire on the 1200 block of Jackson Street. Issues accessing the area slowed efforts to extinguish the fire, the St. Paul Fire Department said, but crews were eventually able to control the flame.

The fire is under investigation, and no injuries were reported.

St. Paul Fire Department
WCCO Staff
First published on September 17, 2022 / 4:14 PM

