Crews battle 3 story house fire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews are battling a three story house fire in Minneapolis that has sent one man to the hospital.

Fire crews arrived at the scene on Barton Avenue Southeast on Thursday afternoon. The fire burned through the roof, and crews laid several lines and used two aerial water towers in an attempt to douse the flames.

One man was taken to the hospital with burn injuries, MFD says.

residential home located on the 3 block of Barton Avenue SE. Fire crews have several handlines laid and 2 aerial water tower to put heavy amounts of water on a fire on the third floor that has burned through the roof. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) June 15, 2023

A second alarm has been called for extra crews and equipment.