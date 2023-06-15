Crews battle 3 story house fire in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews are battling a three story house fire in Minneapolis that has sent one man to the hospital.
Fire crews arrived at the scene on Barton Avenue Southeast on Thursday afternoon. The fire burned through the roof, and crews laid several lines and used two aerial water towers in an attempt to douse the flames.
One man was taken to the hospital with burn injuries, MFD says.
A second alarm has been called for extra crews and equipment.
