Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Minneapolis duplex

MINNEAPOLIS -- Multiple fire crews are working to quell a fully-engulfed house fire Friday morning.

The crews are working amid one of the most brutally cold mornings of the season.

Authorities report that all residents are out of the building, which was described as a two-and-a-half story duplex located on the 3900 block of 15th Avenue South. Crews did report that one person, an Airbnb occupant, sustained burn injuries to the bottom of their feet.

Fire crews have exited the building and changed to an exterior defensive fire attack. WCCO's Pauleen Le reports heavy fire showing from the building's second floor.

Crews reported a heavy fire venting through the roof. Firefighters laid three lines to protect neighboring residences.

Crews working to put out a massive fire on 15 Ave. S Minneapolis. 2nd alarm fire. No one in the 2.5 story duplex. Fire crews fighting the fire from the outside @WCCO pic.twitter.com/dyc5QPSJKI — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) February 3, 2023

A second alarm was called for additional personnel and equipment.

The Red Cross is assisting with three residents who lived in the building.

